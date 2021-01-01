About this product
ENJOY : HYBRID INDICA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Sour Diesel X Pure Kush
Apple Kush, which tastes like a particularly earthy Granny Smith Apple, delivers a potent soothing force from its Pure Kush parentage, along with a touch of euphoria from its Sour Diesel parentage. A unique way to settle down in the evening.
We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
