CHILL : INDICA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X White Widow



Berry White is a constant in the Leafwerx lineup, with good reason. It provides a unique, dynamic experience from start to finish. The experience starts with its trademark berry flavors and smooth exhale that reminds one of the deep baritone of its namesake Barry White. The effects of the strain start with an energizing pulse of awareness followed by a deep relaxation of the muscles and a calm yet euphoric state of mind. An indica with hints of hybrid, Berry White is a versatile strain that is well suited for conversations, binge watching tv shows, or completing your self care routine.

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.