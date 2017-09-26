About this product
GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X White Widow
Berry White is a constant in the Leafwerx lineup, with good reason. It provides a unique, dynamic experience from start to finish. The experience starts with its trademark berry flavors and smooth exhale that reminds one of the deep baritone of its namesake Barry White. The effects of the strain start with an energizing pulse of awareness followed by a deep relaxation of the muscles and a calm yet euphoric state of mind. An indica with hints of hybrid, Berry White is a versatile strain that is well suited for conversations, binge watching tv shows, or completing your self care routine.
We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.