CHILL : INDICA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X White Widow



Berry White is a constant in the Leafwerx lineup, with good reason. It provides a unique, dynamic experience from start to finish. The experience starts with its trademark berry flavors and smooth exhale that reminds one of the deep baritone of its namesake Barry White. The effects of the strain start with an energizing pulse of awareness followed by a deep relaxation of the muscles and a calm yet euphoric state of mind. An indica with hints of hybrid, Berry White is a versatile strain that is well suited for conversations, binge watching tv shows, or completing your self care routine.

--

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.

--

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.