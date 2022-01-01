GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : “A Mystery Sativa” X Afghani X Pakistani



Mystery surrounds Leafwerx’ exclusive Black Afghani Rose, as its sativa and landrace parents are a closely held secret known only to the strain breeder. What is not mysterious are the euphoric effects and striking floral nose. With just a trace of Afghani/Pakistani landrace* strains in its lineage, the sativa effects are balanced with a touch of calm. This all adds up to a go-to daytime smoker that makes work and play more enjoyable.

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.