Logo for the brand Leafwerx

Leafwerx

Black Afghani Rose

About this product

Mystery surrounds Leafwerx’ exclusive Black Afghani Rose, as its sativa and landrace parents are a closely held secret known only to the strain breeder. What is not mysterious are the euphoric effects and striking floral nose. With just a trace of Afghani/Pakistani landrace* strains in its lineage, the sativa effects are balanced with a touch of calm. This all adds up to a go-to daytime smoker that makes work and play more enjoyable.

