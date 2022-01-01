GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : “A Mystery Sativa” X Afghani X Pakistani



Mystery surrounds Leafwerx’ exclusive Black Afghani Rose, as its sativa and landrace parents are a closely held secret known only to the strain breeder. What is not mysterious are the euphoric effects and striking floral nose. With just a trace of Afghani/Pakistani landrace* strains in its lineage, the sativa effects are balanced with a touch of calm. This all adds up to a go-to daytime smoker that makes work and play more enjoyable.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.