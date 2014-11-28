Leafwerx
Black Diamond Ultra Refined Pax Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Made for the cuting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra-Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.
Black Diamond effects
Reported by real people like you
299 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
