Blackberry Trainwreck (HI) (Enjoy) Leafwerx - Terps Mood Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Aroma & Flavor: Dank Berry
Effect: Creative Relaxing
Terps Mood from Leafwerx - Cannabis Vapor 0.5g Cartridge
Full spectrum high terpene extract
Maximizes strain specific flavor and entourage effects
~80% THC
~10% Cannabis Terpenes
100% Cannabis & Cannabis Terpenes (No botanical terpene blends!)
Pesticide Free
Additive Free
Single Source
About this strain
Blackberry Trainwreck, or Blackberry Wreck, is a hybrid strain parented by two notable varieties, Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. Led by indica genetics, Blackberry Trainwreck typically grows into chunky, dense conic buds that offer a sweet and earthy mix of berry flavors. Tension and stress melt away from the body on the exhale while the mind elevates to lighthearted positivity.
Blackberry Trainwreck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.