About this product

CREATE : HYBRID SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X Haze



Blue Dream has achieved classic status in Washington for good reason. Its flavor is sweet with notes of its Blueberry parentage, while its signature effects are initially euphoric, uplifting, and energizing before becoming deeply relaxing. Finally, many people swear by this strain's ability to soothe. This experience makes for a lasting impression on almost everyone who tries it. We’re excited to add this new classic to our strain library for the first time in 2020.

--

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.