Blue Dream - Refined Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
CREATE : HYBRID SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X Haze
Blue Dream has achieved classic status in Washington for good reason. Its flavor is sweet with notes of its Blueberry parentage, while its signature effects are initially euphoric, uplifting, and energizing before becoming deeply relaxing. Finally, many people swear by this strain's ability to soothe. This experience makes for a lasting impression on almost everyone who tries it. We’re excited to add this new classic to our strain library for the first time in 2020.
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
Blue Dream effects
9,658 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
