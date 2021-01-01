Bubba Fire - Refined Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
ENJOY : HYBRID INDICA
GENETIC LINEAGE : White Fire OG X Bubba Kush
Bubba Fire is the result of merging two notoriously potent strains in White Fire OG and Bubba Kush. Potency is thus the calling card of Bubba Fire, with a heavy Bubba Kush body relaxation with just a dash of cerebral White Fire energy. The flavor profile has a foundation of dense notes of earth and sweetness with a zip of lemon, mirroring the complementary nature of the effects. This boutique strain is a great choice for unwinding after busy days.
--
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
GENETIC LINEAGE : White Fire OG X Bubba Kush
Bubba Fire is the result of merging two notoriously potent strains in White Fire OG and Bubba Kush. Potency is thus the calling card of Bubba Fire, with a heavy Bubba Kush body relaxation with just a dash of cerebral White Fire energy. The flavor profile has a foundation of dense notes of earth and sweetness with a zip of lemon, mirroring the complementary nature of the effects. This boutique strain is a great choice for unwinding after busy days.
--
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!