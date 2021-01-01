Loading…
Leafwerx

Bubba Fire - Refined Cartridge 1g

About this product

ENJOY : HYBRID INDICA
GENETIC LINEAGE : White Fire OG X Bubba Kush

Bubba Fire is the result of merging two notoriously potent strains in White Fire OG and Bubba Kush. Potency is thus the calling card of Bubba Fire, with a heavy Bubba Kush body relaxation with just a dash of cerebral White Fire energy. The flavor profile has a foundation of dense notes of earth and sweetness with a zip of lemon, mirroring the complementary nature of the effects. This boutique strain is a great choice for unwinding after busy days.
--
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
