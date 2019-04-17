About this product
GO : SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X Pineapple X Afghani
This sativa is one of our favorite finds in recent years, with a unique smell & taste and a mellow sativa effect. The “fruit” genetic lineage elicits a terpene profile which will have you swearing you’re smelling a fresh batch of apples. This fittingly named candy apple taste leads to a gentle uplifting effect that adds sunshine to any moment.
--
In Washington, there’s always a place for THC potency. Leafwerx Ultra Refined has featured that potency since its launch in 2017, and it continues to deliver knockout THC percentages and clear oil along with vibrant strain specific experiences.
About this strain
From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (Blueberry x Pineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day.
Candy Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
61% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
46% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
