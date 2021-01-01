About this product

VIBE : HYBRID

GENETIC LINEAGE : Clementine X Purple Punch



Mimosa is aptly named, both for its flavor and for its experience. Like the brunch favorite, this strain has a refreshing citrus flavor with just a little tangy bite at the end. And like the best Mimosas, this strain invigorates and unwinds at the same time, making it a perfect complement for the perfect morning.

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.