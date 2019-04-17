Candy Apple - Refined Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
GO : SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X Pineapple X Afghani
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
Candy Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
27% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
ADD/ADHD
27% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
