About this product

GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Blueberry X Pineapple X Afghani



Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.

