Candy Glue - Refined Cartridge 1g
About this product
CREATE : HYBRID SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Candy Apple X Original Glue
Unicorn Strain: This strain combines the cannabis terpenes of two different strains in the extraction process, resulting in a once in a lifetime, one-of-a-kind experience. Candy Glue elicits a well-balanced sativa effect from its Original Glue and Candy Apple terpenes: energizing without raciness.
--
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
GENETIC LINEAGE : Candy Apple X Original Glue
Unicorn Strain: This strain combines the cannabis terpenes of two different strains in the extraction process, resulting in a once in a lifetime, one-of-a-kind experience. Candy Glue elicits a well-balanced sativa effect from its Original Glue and Candy Apple terpenes: energizing without raciness.
--
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!