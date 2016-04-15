CREATE : HYBRID SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Original Glue X Tangie



As its name suggests, Citrus Sap has a pronounced citrus taste derived from its Tangie lineage. Combined with the ubiquitous GG#4, Citrus Sap delivers goofy, dreamy, and happy effects alongside it’s succulent taste. A perfect strain for catching up with friends or diving into your wildest daydreams.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.