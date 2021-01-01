Loading…
Dosi Punch - Refined Cartridge 1g

by Leafwerx

CHILL : INDICA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Do-Si-Dos X Purple Punch

What happens when you breed two of the most popular indicas? Symbiotic Genetics found the answer in their Dosi Punch strain. Juicy grapes and doughy cookies make up the flavor palette, and tranquil happiness make up the effect.
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.