GENETIC LINEAGE : Unknown
As the Urban Legend goes, this strain was born out of US Government agencies’ search for the most potent strains they could find in the late 1960s. The genesis of this strain may be mythical, but the heavy handed indica potency is not. G13 is potent, blissful, and tranquil.
We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.
G13, also known as "G-13" and "G Thirteen," is a potent indica marijuana strain and is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses. Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.