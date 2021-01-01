About this product
CHILL : INDICA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Unknown
As the Urban Legend goes, this strain was born out of US Government agencies’ search for the most potent strains they could find in the late 1960s. The genesis of this strain may be mythical, but the heavy handed indica potency is not. G13 is potent, blissful, and tranquil.
In Washington, there’s always a place for THC potency. Leafwerx Ultra Refined has featured that potency since its launch in 2017, and it continues to deliver knockout THC percentages and clear oil along with vibrant strain specific experiences.
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
