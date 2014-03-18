GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Green Crack X Blue Dream



A cross of two Washington favorites: Green Crack and Blue Dream, Green Dream is a perfect strain for crushing task lists, going out with friends, or deep diving into a creative project. The earthy citrus taste matches the brightness of the strain, and the stimulating, light-hearted effects take hold quickly. With it’s candy-like taste and long lasting uplift, Green Dream is a trusty companion for any endeavor.

--

In Washington, there’s always a place for THC potency. Leafwerx Ultra Refined has featured that potency since its launch in 2017, and it continues to deliver knockout THC percentages and clear oil along with vibrant strain specific experiences.

--

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Ultra-Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.