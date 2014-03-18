About this product
GO : SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Green Crack X Blue Dream
A cross of two Washington favorites: Green Crack and Blue Dream, Green Dream is a perfect strain for crushing task lists, going out with friends, or deep diving into a creative project. The earthy citrus taste matches the brightness of the strain, and the stimulating, light-hearted effects take hold quickly. With it’s candy-like taste and long lasting uplift, Green Dream is a trusty companion for any endeavor.
In Washington, there’s always a place for THC potency. Leafwerx Ultra Refined has featured that potency since its launch in 2017, and it continues to deliver knockout THC percentages and clear oil along with vibrant strain specific experiences.
Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Ultra-Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.
Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream.
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
