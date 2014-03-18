GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Green Crack X Blue Dream



A cross of two Washington favorites: Green Crack and Blue Dream, Green Dream is a perfect strain for crushing task lists, going out with friends, or deep diving into a creative project. The earthy citrus taste matches the brightness of the strain, and the stimulating, light-hearted effects take hold quickly. With it’s candy-like taste and long lasting uplift, Green Dream is a trusty companion for any endeavor.

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.