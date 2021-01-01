About this product

CREATE : HYBRID SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Biker Kush X Sour Diesel



Headbanger Kush, bred by Karma Genetics, combines OG Kush derived flavor with Sour Diesel energy, making it a genetic relative to the popular Headband strain. Shortly after its debut, Headbanger Kush immediately set itself apart with a pair of awards: 2013 Third Best Sativa in the High Times Cannabis Cup and the 2015 Second Best Sativa in the IC 420 Growers Cup in Amsterdam. Its sativa dominant effects emerge slowly, leading to a surge in creativity, mental energy, and lucidity. These traits make it a favorite for creative projects and knocking out task lists with a smile.

--

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.