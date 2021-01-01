About this product
CREATE : HYBRIS SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Biker Kush X Sour Diesel
Headbanger Kush, bred by Karma Genetics, combines OG Kush derived flavor with Sour Diesel energy, making it a genetic relative to the popular Headband strain. Shortly after its debut, Headbanger Kush immediately set itself apart with a pair of awards: 2013 Third Best Sativa in the High Times Cannabis Cup and the 2015 Second Best Sativa in the IC 420 Growers Cup in Amsterdam. Its sativa dominant effects emerge slowly, leading to a surge in creativity, mental energy, and lucidity. These traits make it a favorite for creative projects and knocking out task lists with a smile.
Our newest addition to our cartridge line began with a simple question. What if we made live resin, but with cured flower instead of fresh frozen flower?
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
