About this product

GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Hawaiian X Trainwreck



We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.



Many know this strain because of the cult classic movie with the same name, but Pineapple Express also shares the name with a Hawaiian weather phenomenon. Acting as an atmospheric river, this weather system dumps enormous amounts of precipitation on the Hawaiian Islands, creating the circumstances in which this strain is rumored to have its origins. Pineapple Express’ impact on culture is strong, but its signature tropical woods flavor and sunny uplifting effects have made it a lasting legend.