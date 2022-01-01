About this product
VIBE : HYBRID
GENETIC LINEAGE: Sour Diesel X Nine Pound Hammer #6
Unicorn Blend Strain: This strain is created by combining the cannabis terpenes from different strains in the extraction process.
Leafwerx Ultra Refined is a potent, terpene rich oil that highlights the most powerful properties of the plant. A secondary distillation process enables Ultra Refined oil to deliver the potency and flavor of a dab with cartridge and pod convenience. As with every Leafwerx product, Ultra Refined oil is extracted from pesticide-free Leafwerx flower, has no additives, and uses cannabis-derived terpenes.
GENETIC LINEAGE: Sour Diesel X Nine Pound Hammer #6
Unicorn Blend Strain: This strain is created by combining the cannabis terpenes from different strains in the extraction process.
Leafwerx Ultra Refined is a potent, terpene rich oil that highlights the most powerful properties of the plant. A secondary distillation process enables Ultra Refined oil to deliver the potency and flavor of a dab with cartridge and pod convenience. As with every Leafwerx product, Ultra Refined oil is extracted from pesticide-free Leafwerx flower, has no additives, and uses cannabis-derived terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.