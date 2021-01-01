About this product
VIBE : HYBRID
GENETIC LINEAGE : Clementine X Purple Punch
Mimosa is aptly named, both for its flavor and for its experience. Like the brunch favorite, this strain has a refreshing citrus flavor with just a little tangy bite at the end. And like the best Mimosas, this strain invigorates and unwinds at the same time, making it a perfect complement for the perfect morning.
Our newest addition to our cartridge line began with a simple question. What if we made live resin, but with cured flower instead of fresh frozen flower?
Our newest addition to our cartridge line began with a simple question. What if we made live resin, but with cured flower instead of fresh frozen flower?
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
