VIBE : HYBRID

GENETIC LINEAGE : Clementine X Purple Punch



Mimosa is aptly named, both for its flavor and for its experience. Like the brunch favorite, this strain has a refreshing citrus flavor with just a little tangy bite at the end. And like the best Mimosas, this strain invigorates and unwinds at the same time, making it a perfect complement for the perfect morning.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.