About this product

GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Hawaiian X Trainwreck



Many know this strain because of the cult classic movie with the same name, but Pineapple Express also shares the name with a Hawaiian weather phenomenon. Acting as an atmospheric river, this weather system dumps enormous amounts of precipitation on the Hawaiian Islands, creating the circumstances in which this strain is rumored to have its origins. Pineapple Express’ impact on culture is strong, but its signature tropical woods flavor and sunny uplifting effects have made it a lasting legend.

--

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.