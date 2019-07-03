About this product
GO : SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE : Hawaiian X Trainwreck
Many know this strain because of the cult classic movie with the same name, but Pineapple Express also shares the name with a Hawaiian weather phenomenon. Acting as an atmospheric river, this weather system dumps enormous amounts of precipitation on the Hawaiian Islands, creating the circumstances in which this strain is rumored to have its origins. Pineapple Express’ impact on culture is strong, but its signature tropical woods flavor and sunny uplifting effects have made it a lasting legend.
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,746 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
