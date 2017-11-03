ENJOY : HYBRID INDICA

GENETIC LINEAGE : White Fire OG X Bubba Kush



Bubba Fire is the result of merging two notoriously potent strains in White Fire OG and Bubba Kush. Potency is thus the calling card of Bubba Fire, with a heavy Bubba Kush body relaxation with just a dash of cerebral White Fire energy. The flavor profile has a foundation of dense notes of earth and sweetness with a zip of lemon, mirroring the complementary nature of the effects. This boutique strain is a great choice for unwinding after busy days.

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.