About this product

CHILL : INDICA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Larry OG X Granddaddy Purple



Purple Punch makes its first unique impact as a plant, marked by rich dark purple leaves and trichome frosted flowers. As it is consumed, the dual meanings of Purple Punch emerge. First, its flavor, fulled with notes of sweet and slightly tart berries and grapes, is worthy of the finest glass punchbowl. Second, its sedative, calming, and relaxing indica effects all settle in with delightful force. A favorite of growers and connoisseurs alike, Purple Punch has become an instant classic.

--

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.