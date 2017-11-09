About this product

GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE: Chemdawg 91 X Super Skunk



Loud, pungent, & intense, Sour Diesel has not made its mark from subtlety. The exact parentage of this strain is unknown, as it dates back to the foggy genetic landscape of the 80s. Our bet is it is derived from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Regardless of its exact parentage, Sour Diesel delivers a rocket ride to energetic, uplifting sativa effects that encapsulate the “go” category of strains.

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.