GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Chemdawg 91 X Super Skunk



Loud, pungent, & intense, Sour Diesel has not made its mark from subtlety. The exact parentage of this strain is unknown, as it dates back to the foggy genetic landscape of the 80s. Our bet is it is derived from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Regardless of its exact parentage, Sour Diesel delivers a rocket ride to energetic, uplifting sativa effects that encapsulate the “go” category of strains.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.