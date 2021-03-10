GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Chemdawg 91 X Super Skunk



Loud, pungent, & intense, Sour Diesel has not made its mark from subtlety. The exact parentage of this strain is unknown, as it dates back to the foggy genetic landscape of the 80s. Our bet is it is derived from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Regardless of its exact parentage, Sour Diesel delivers a rocket ride to energetic, uplifting sativa effects that encapsulate the “go” category of strains.

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined and Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.