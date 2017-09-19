CHILL : INDICA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Skunk X Afghani



An indica mainstay since the 1990s, Super Skunk is named for its skunk-like pungent nose. The effects of this strain match the punch of its smell, with a stoney body high matched with more pronounced cerebral effects than most indicas. This combination makes it perfect for settling in for a movie night or filling up your sketchbook on the couch.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.