Leafwerx
Sweet and Sour Widow CBD Refined PAX Pod 0.5g
IndicaTHC 5%CBD 8%
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
