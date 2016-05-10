Loading…
Leafwerx

Sweet and Sour Widow CBD Refined PAX Pod 0.5g

IndicaTHC 5%CBD 8%

Sweet and Sour Widow effects

38 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
