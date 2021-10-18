GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Mexican X Thai X Afghani Kush



Trainwreck is famous for its one-of-a-kind, borderline acrid, aroma that has touches of lemon-lime & menthol. This powerful, distinctive nose is a proper introduction to high powered, mind-bending sativa effects that will supercharge whatever your day or night has in store. Classic landrace strains are the genetic parents of this strain, which is a Northern California staple.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.