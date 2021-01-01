About this product

Made for the cutting-edge PAX ERA vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra Refined Leafwerx Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Leafwerx’ terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pod offers the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.

--

You’re free to choose any temperature ranges for these Pods, but we enjoy the refined between 547-597 degrees, and the Ultra Refined between 574-624 degrees.