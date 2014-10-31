Leafwerx
White Elephant Ultra Refined PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Made for the cutting-edge PAX ERA vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra Refined Leafwerx Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Leafwerx’ terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pod offers the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.
--
You’re free to choose any temperature ranges for these Pods, but we enjoy the refined between 547-597 degrees, and the Ultra Refined between 574-624 degrees.
--
White Elephant effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
19% of people say it helps with headaches
