Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture in C8 MCT Coconut Oil for a healthy way to get your CBD. Comes in 250mg, 500mg & 1,000mg bottles. Keto Friendly, Vegan, Sourced from Hemp grown in Oregon. For an overall calming effect, to lessen tension and stress and to lift mood.



Contains the terpenes β-Caryophyllene, α-zingiberene, beta-sesquiphellandrene, Geraniol, Germacrene, Farnesene. May help to support healthy digestion: Reduces bloating, gas, and occasional indigestion. May help reduce occasional nausea.



Flavor: Ginger, Lemon, Lemongrass & Ylang Ylang