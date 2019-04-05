About this product
Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture in C8 MCT Coconut Oil for a healthy way to get your CBD. Comes in 250mg, 500mg & 1,000mg bottles. Keto Friendly, Vegan, Sourced from Hemp grown in Oregon. For an overall calming effect, to lessen tension and stress and to lift mood.
Contains the terpenes β-Caryophyllene, α-zingiberene, beta-sesquiphellandrene, Geraniol, Germacrene, Farnesene. May help to support healthy digestion: Reduces bloating, gas, and occasional indigestion. May help reduce occasional nausea.
Flavor: Ginger, Lemon, Lemongrass & Ylang Ylang
About this brand
Leafwize Naturals
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.