CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - CO2 Distillate with Terpenes ~ACDC ~ 840mg CBD ~ 1ml Glass Cartridge ** Full Spectrum Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Rich Oil includes CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG. (Made from Hemp, less than 0.3%THC.) ** Contains the Terpenes: Myrcene, α Pinene, β Pinene, β Caryophyllene, and Limonene and more. ** Smooth with subdued notes of Pine Trees with a hint of fruit ** Ships anywhere in the USA ** We DO NOT use any cutting agents in any of our Vape Products **
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.