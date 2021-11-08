About this product

**USE DISCOUNT CODE "LEAFLY" AT CHECKOUT TO SAVE AN ADDITIONAL 10% OFF YOUR ORDER**



Leafy8 Brand HHC Gummies: Blue Razz



Our Blue Razz HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) gummies are packed with 50mg of HHC per gummy because we believe more is better. Each Leafy8 HHC gummy can produce a powerful experience that will have you feeling amazing for hours.



Leafy8 Brand’s Blue Razz gummies taste just like normal gummies, without any residual hemp or chemical taste. Each gummy has been perfected to deliver a bright burst of flavor with every bite. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website.



Each package contains TWELVE (12) 50mg HHC gummies, for a total of 600mg HHC.



All Leafy8 Brand HHC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age.



We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by clicking the button below:



VIEW OUR COAs / LAB TESTING RESULTS: https://leafy8.com/COAs/HHC/Leafy8-HHC-Gummies-Blue-Razz-50mg.pdf



Leafy8 Brand is among the first in the nation to publish COAs that demonstrate quantifiable levels of HHC in our products. You can measure the total HHC percentage yourself by adding up the “9R-HHC” and “9S-HHC” values found in the “Laboratory Comments” section of our COAs.



The testing facility we use for our HHC products implements a “Track and Trace” system using QR codes. These are designed to link back to the original version of the COA to ensure that you are viewing an authentic and unaltered document. Always verify that you are viewing an original HHC COA from Gobi Hemp Labs by scanning the QR code found at the bottom of each page.