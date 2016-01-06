About this strain
Game Changer, also known as "Game Changer OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Dragon with Green Thai. Game Changer produces euphoric effects and is an ideal strain for those new to cannabis. This strain features a loud aroma of tropical fruit, grape and floral undertones. Growers say Game Changer has twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and chronic pain.
Game Changer effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
