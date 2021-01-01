About this product

The LED Habitat420 Grow Light is the industries first LED Grow Light to include green LED's for strong root, stem and leaf development. Highest quality CREE LED's engineered for passive cooling without fans, never gets hot! The Habitat420 is the largest and most efficient 100W broad spectrum grow light on the market. Impact resistant acrylic lens for light weight, safe and easy maintenance and provides more light clarity than glass. Illuminates up to 12 sqft of grow area while only using 103W of electricity. Optimal footprint 18" x 36", perfect for 36" and 48" grow rack systems. Daily Light Integral (DLI) 16-25 mol m-² d-¹ at 3"-6" from plant canopy. Laboratory tests show an average 5% higher THC compared to 750W HID (Chemdog, ScoobyDo, Mammoth).



Physical Size: 16" x 35" x 5"

Power Consumption: 103W, 110-240V

PPFD: 577µmol @3" - Grow area 18" x 36"

PPFD: 378µmol @6" - Grow area 18" x 36"

PPFD: 295µmol @6" - Grow area 24" x 36"

Blue/White/Red/Green CREE LED's

Passive Cooling: Cooling Fans not required

cULus Listed

10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY on light circuit

Made in the USA

Free Shipping in the Continental USA.