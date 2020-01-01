 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. LEDBloom

LEDBloom

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About LEDBloom

LEDBloom© is a well-funded subsidiary of a 40-year old real estate developer / owner & energy company that has an $80 million liquid real estate portfolio. LEDBloom has secured an additional $40 million in debt & equity financing to underwrite our value proposition. Recruit and staff a well-established team of diverse engineers to develop energy saving solutions and LED lighting science.