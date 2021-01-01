LEEF Organics
About this product
For the Pet parent that is always seeking new ways to wellness. Well Coated provides your pet with everything they need and nothing they don’t. Centered around our favorite ingredients, our hand-crafted shampoo is gentle enough for sensitive skin yet packs a powerful punch of beneficial ingredients.
Thoroughly wash away dirt and impurities and wash on wellness.
30 mg Pure CBD
Soothes irritated skin with
CBD + Aloe + Lavender
Naturally repels fleas with a dual action approach of
Yucca + Diatomaceous Earth
Moisturizes skin and coat with
Shea Butter + Coconut Oil + Silk Aminos
