About this product

For the Pet parent that is always seeking new ways to wellness. Well Coated provides your pet with everything they need and nothing they don’t. Centered around our favorite ingredients, our hand-crafted shampoo is gentle enough for sensitive skin yet packs a powerful punch of beneficial ingredients.



Thoroughly wash away dirt and impurities and wash on wellness.



30 mg Pure CBD



Soothes irritated skin with

CBD + Aloe + Lavender

Naturally repels fleas with a dual action approach of

Yucca + Diatomaceous Earth

Moisturizes skin and coat with

Shea Butter + Coconut Oil + Silk Aminos