Switch the flavors. Left Coast's Dual Chamber Pen features two tanks of high-quality, strain-specific oil in one pen, allowing you to effortlessly switch hits with a simple click, aligning your terpene experience with your mood.
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.