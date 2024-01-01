Dual Chamber 1G - Pink Runtz / Biscotti

by Left Coast Extracts
THC —CBD —

About this product

Switch the flavors. Left Coast's Dual Chamber Pen features two tanks of high-quality, strain-specific oil in one pen, allowing you to effortlessly switch hits with a simple click, aligning your terpene experience with your mood.
About this brand

Left Coast Extracts
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality.
Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use.
Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001070-LIC
