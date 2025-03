Maui Pineapple is a 50/50 hybrid bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank, who crossed Pineapple Chunk with their Nāhiku Maui Wowie to create this balanced Hawaiian strain. Sweet and sour tropical flavors reminiscent of this strain’s homeland deliver you to a calm, uplifted mindset far away from stress.

