Maui Waui (aka Maui Wowie) may be a classic sativa marijuana strain made up of a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that continues to be unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities which will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii wherever this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings within the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has unfold across the globe to bless U.S.A with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. light-weight effects enable your mind to drift apart to creative escapes, whereas Maui Wowie’s motivating. active effects could also be all you would like to induce outside and revel in the sun.

Show more